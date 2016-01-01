See All Radiation Oncologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Shaan Kataria, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Reston, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shaan Kataria, MD

Dr. Shaan Kataria, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Reston, VA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kataria's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1850 Town Center Pkwy, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 689-9330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Shaan Kataria, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609294156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
