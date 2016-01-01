Dr. Shaan Kataria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kataria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Shaan Kataria, MD
Dr. Shaan Kataria, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Reston, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kataria's Office Locations
- 1 1850 Town Center Pkwy, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 689-9330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Shaan Kataria, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
