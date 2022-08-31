Dr. Shaan Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaan Raza, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Ctr.1500 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6600
Neurosurgery1400 Holcombe Blvd Unit 442, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 563-8705
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent skull base surgeon. Successfully removed tumor from deep seated area. Great facility and very happy with his care
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992842751
- The University Of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza has seen patients for Meningiomas and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.