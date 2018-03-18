Dr. Shaanan Shetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaanan Shetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaanan Shetty, MD is a Dermatologist in Cumming, GA. They completed their residency with Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
Dr. Shetty works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases327 Dahlonega St Ste 1501, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 844-1902
-
2
Atlanta Center for Dermatologic Diseases1265 Upper Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 751-1133Thursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shetty?
Very patient, asked if i had any questions, decribed dufferent treatments
About Dr. Shaanan Shetty, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1346503810
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Duke University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shetty works at
Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Hair Loss, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.