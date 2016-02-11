Dr. Shabana Shahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabana Shahid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shabana Shahid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Peters Endoscopy Center LLC1580 SKEET CLUB RD, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 883-0029
DuPage Medical Group2 Transam Plaza Dr Ste 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 833-0653
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Genuinely cares about her patents. She is also very compassionate. If you have to wait a little it's because she cares very much for her patients and does not chase you away. Great doctor. Willing to think out of the box.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1871731836
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
