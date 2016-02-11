Overview

Dr. Shabana Shahid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Shahid works at Bethany Medical & Pain Clinic in High Point, NC with other offices in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.