Dr. Shabbar Danish, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Shabbar Danish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shabbar Danish, MD
Dr. Shabbar Danish, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Neptune City, NJ. They completed their residency with University Of Pa Health System
Dr. Danish's Office Locations
Jersey Shore University Hospital19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune City, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 800-2560
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From start to finish everybody in the office is kind, caring, compassionate, and did not sugarcoat anything. Everything was stated in a very understandable way. They spoke to my 20 year-old daughter directly as she was the patient. They answered all of her questions and mine …from the staff in the office to the nurses and anesthesiologist in the hospital i cannot praise them enough The staff was available to following day, but the few questions we had and medication adjustments. Dr. Danish spoke to me after the procedure. And then again, while she was in recovery, the procedure was a wonderful success so far. Dr. Danish had an amazing bedside manner along with Devon guessing a nurse practitioner were great. The entire staff was extremely professional and polite. Made this process much easier for both of us.
About Dr. Shabbar Danish, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Gujarati
- 1881757268
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danish accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danish has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Danish speaks Gujarati.
245 patients have reviewed Dr. Danish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.