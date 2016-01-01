Dr. Shabbir Abbasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabbir Abbasi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Abbasi's Office Locations
North County Neurology50 Memorial Dr, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2411
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shabbir Abbasi, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center Ny
- State University Of Ny Syracuse
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbasi has seen patients for Tremor, Headache and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abbasi speaks Gujarati.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.