Dr. Shabbir Dharamsey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dharamsey works at South Arkansas Cardiology in Pine Bluff, AR with other offices in Monticello, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.