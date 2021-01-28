Dr. Shabbir-Husain Jamali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabbir-Husain Jamali, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shabbir-Husain Jamali, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Gastroenterology Diagnostic Center421 School St Ste 110, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-3953
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been a patient of Dr. Jamali for over 10yrs and have had 3 procedures in his care. He's a wonderful person, and a comforting physician with compassionate bedside manner! I'm so fortunate to be in his care! Like others, I struggle with the anxiety that comes with being a patient, however, Dr. Jamali and his staff seem to find a way to make you feel better about each treatment. Additionally, he performed colon surgery on my 78 year-old Mother to remove a notable tumor with great success. My mother is 89 years-old and is cancer-free with his help! We are so grateful to Dr. Jamali and his staff!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1598735656
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dow Medical College
Dr. Jamali has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamali has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.