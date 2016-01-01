Overview of Dr. Shabbir Hussain Merchant, MB BS

Dr. Shabbir Hussain Merchant, MB BS is a Neurology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Merchant works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Tremor and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.