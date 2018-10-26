See All Pediatricians in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Shabib Alhadheri, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shabib Alhadheri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from King Saud University, Riyadh, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Alhadheri works at Advanced Pediatric Cardiology, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Endocrine and Diabetes Clinic PC
    7010 E Chauncey Ln Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 855-1339
  2. 2
    Advanced Pediatric Cardiology, PLLC
    16601 N 40th St Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 855-1339
  3. 3
    Gilbert
    1478 W Elliot Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 855-1339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Septal Defect
Atrial Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Fetal Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Familial Dysautonomia Chevron Icon
Fetal Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Fetal Heart Abnormalities Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Fever Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shabib Alhadheri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124079546
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Suny Health Scie Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Health Scie Center University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • King Khalid U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • King Saud University, Riyadh, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • King Saud Univ
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shabib Alhadheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alhadheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alhadheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhadheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhadheri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhadheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhadheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

