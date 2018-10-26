Dr. Shabib Alhadheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alhadheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabib Alhadheri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shabib Alhadheri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from King Saud University, Riyadh, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Endocrine and Diabetes Clinic PC7010 E Chauncey Ln Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 855-1339
Advanced Pediatric Cardiology, PLLC16601 N 40th St Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 855-1339
Gilbert1478 W Elliot Rd Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 855-1339
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have a 13 yr old son that has a complex medical history w/multiple diagnosis. A little over a year ago we were refered to him from our son's GI (Dr. Kolpuru) She felt his POTS/dysautonomia was severely impacting and exacerbating his health issues. Immediately Dr. Alhadheri was able to get him onto IV hydration & connect him with other specialists who could further help him. He is a outstanding POTS doctor, we travel from Tucson, AZ to see him. He is so encouraging and has a genuine care.
About Dr. Shabib Alhadheri, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1124079546
Education & Certifications
- Suny Health Scie Center
- SUNY Health Scie Center University Hospital
- King Khalid U Hosp
- King Saud University, Riyadh, College Of Medicine
- King Saud Univ
Dr. Alhadheri speaks Arabic.
