Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Medical College|King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Hasan works at Dulles Neurology Clinic in Herndon, VA with other offices in Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Postherpetic Neuralgia and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.