Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD
Overview of Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD
Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Medical College|King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Hasan's Office Locations
Dulles Neurology Clinic722 Grant St Ste F, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (571) 470-7945
Dulles Neurology Clinic44335 Premier Plz Ste 130, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 977-4825
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
spent time talking to my family about my fathers condition. very kind and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sleep Disorder Institutestlukes Hospital Columbia University|Sleep Disorder Institutestlukes Hospital Columbia University|St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
- BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE|Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital|BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE|Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Medical College|King Edward Medical College
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Postherpetic Neuralgia and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.