Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD

Neurology
3.4 (37)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD

Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Medical College|King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Hasan works at Dulles Neurology Clinic in Herndon, VA with other offices in Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Postherpetic Neuralgia and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hasan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dulles Neurology Clinic
    722 Grant St Ste F, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7945
  2. 2
    Dulles Neurology Clinic
    44335 Premier Plz Ste 130, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postherpetic Neuralgia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke

Treatment frequency



Postherpetic Neuralgia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cluster Headache
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
EMG (Electromyography)
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Tension Headache
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205908761
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sleep Disorder Institutestlukes Hospital Columbia University|Sleep Disorder Institutestlukes Hospital Columbia University|St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center|St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    • BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE|Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital|BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE|Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan|King Edward Medical College|King Edward Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shabih Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Postherpetic Neuralgia and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.

