Dr. Shabina Ahmed, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shabina Ahmed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at John Hopkins Community Physical in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jhcp At Downtown Bethesda
    7315 Wisconsin Ave Ste 700, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 235-9100
    Johns Hopkins Community Phys
    20500 Seneca Meadows Pkwy, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 591-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 06, 2022
    Thank you Dr. Ahmed for treating my hypothyroidism. You are compassionate, highly knowledgeable about the subject, listened to my concerns, ran tests and came up with an effective treatment plan that is still working until this day. Thank you for being the best endocrinologist in the world. So fortunate to have you as my doctor!
    About Dr. Shabina Ahmed, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1023145521
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    • University Of Maryland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shabina Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

