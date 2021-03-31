Overview of Dr. Shabnam Dadgar, MD

Dr. Shabnam Dadgar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Dadgar works at Shabnam Dadgar in Rockville, MD with other offices in Mc Lean, VA and Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.