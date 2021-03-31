Dr. Shabnam Dadgar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadgar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabnam Dadgar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shabnam Dadgar, MD
Dr. Shabnam Dadgar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina.
Dr. Dadgar's Office Locations
Shabnam Dadgar2403 Research Blvd Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 912-4546
- 2 7601 Lewinsville Rd Ste 300, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 883-7242
Holy Cross Germantown Hospital19801 Observation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (240) 912-4546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Dadgar is really friendly and funny and knowledgable I’ve been seeing her since I was in my teens. She diagnosed me with pcos after having a bad experience with another local Doctor who told me all the worst case scenarios at 16 those things are really hard to hear. So she made me feel like pcos was manageable and not the end of the world. I’ve seen bad reviews about her attitude which is not true to her personality she tells you the truth and not in a way that scares you, at times being a teenager I didn’t want to get blood work, tests and ultrasound seem unnecessary as I grew older I really learned to listen to Dr. Dadgar and to be patient because with Doctors and caring for your health you really have to be patient let them properly Diagnose you and learn your body as it changes they really do know what they’re doing. I’ve had friends get different types of birth control from doctors who don’t do ultrasounds or blood work to see what was safe for their bodies. She really cares
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265671465
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Dadgar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dadgar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dadgar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dadgar has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadgar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadgar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadgar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadgar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadgar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.