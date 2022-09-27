Overview of Dr. Shabnam Darbari, MD

Dr. Shabnam Darbari, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.