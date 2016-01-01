Dr. Shabnam Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shabnam Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Shabnam Gupta, MD
Dr. Shabnam Gupta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They completed their residency with Gb Pant Hospital
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
The Hypertension & Renal Group930 KENNEDY BLVD, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 858-1509
The Hypertension & Renal Group22 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shabnam Gupta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1427097039
Education & Certifications
- Gb Pant Hospital
- Educational Comm for Foreign Med Graduates
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.