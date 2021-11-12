See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. 

Dr. Bhojani works at Lee Dental in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD
    11011 Queens Blvd Ste 1CC, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 790-1140
  2. 2
    Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD
    10818 Queens Blvd Ste 904, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 790-1140
    Monday
    4:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

Nov 12, 2021
I am seeing Dr Bhojani for few years. I was referred to her by my PCP. Initially I wanted to see her for medication management only, however in first session she made me feel comfortable and said somethings about me which were insightful. That made me seek therapy services from her as well. She is good with both medications and therapy. I have seen some great improvement in my health and my work life. She was professional and helped me with my life struggles. Appreciate her help.
Joseph Frank — Nov 12, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD
About Dr. Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366706996
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shabnamzehra Bhojani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhojani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bhojani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhojani speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhojani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhojani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhojani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhojani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

