Overview of Dr. Shachar Peles, MD

Dr. Shachar Peles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Barnes-Jewish Hosp Wash U



Dr. Peles works at Florida Cancer Specialists in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.