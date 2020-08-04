Overview of Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD

Dr. Shachika Khanna, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Medical Center



Dr. Khanna works at Jefferson Oral Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.