Dr. Ghaemian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadan Ghaemian, MD
Overview of Dr. Shadan Ghaemian, MD
Dr. Shadan Ghaemian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Ghaemian's Office Locations
Carbon Health Medical Group of California PC4150 N 1st St, San Jose, CA 95134 Directions (650) 962-4370
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shadan Ghaemian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
