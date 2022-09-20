Overview of Dr. Shadan Safvati, MD

Dr. Shadan Safvati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City.



Dr. Safvati works at Best Health Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.