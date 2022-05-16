See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Shade Greene, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (8)
Overview of Dr. Shade Greene, MD

Dr. Shade Greene, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Greene works at UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS MEDICAL PRACTICES in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greene's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uhmp - Euclid Internal Medicine
    18599 Lake Shore Blvd Ste 400, Cleveland, OH 44119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 383-5303
  2. 2
    Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
    2351 E 22nd St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 861-6200

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
May 16, 2022
All of my visits with Dr. Green went well. She explained everything thoroughly and listened to and addressed all of my concerns. None of my visits have been rushed which I appreciate. When I send an email to Dr Green and her team I can always expect a reply within 48 hours. I honestly wish I would have found her sooner. I drive from a different city for my appointments with her and it's worth it.
About Dr. Shade Greene, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811473465
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Greene has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greene works at UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS MEDICAL PRACTICES in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Greene’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

