Dr. Shaden Alfallay, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shaden Alfallay, MD

Dr. Shaden Alfallay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamestown, NY. 

Dr. Alfallay works at Great Lakes Physician Practice - Internal Medicine in Jamestown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alfallay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jamestown Office
    15 S Main St Ste 150, Jamestown, NY 14701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 488-0232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Chautauqua

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2020
    Dr Alfallay is wonderful. She LISTENS and responds. She is not dismissive or ever in a rush to get you out. She will find the answers you need or find someone appropriate to help you. I appreciate her so very much.
    Rebecca Whitman — Oct 26, 2020
    About Dr. Shaden Alfallay, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaden Alfallay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfallay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alfallay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alfallay works at Great Lakes Physician Practice - Internal Medicine in Jamestown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alfallay’s profile.

    Dr. Alfallay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfallay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfallay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfallay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

