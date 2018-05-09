Dr. Shadi Abdelnour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelnour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadi Abdelnour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shadi Abdelnour, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Abdelnour works at
Locations
Warren L. Roston MD - A Professional Corporation250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 606, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3228
- 2 99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 206, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3228
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abdlenour is the best endocrinologist I've ever seen and I've had a thyroid disorder since childhood and I'm 60 years old. He is gentle and kind and explains things and answers my questions thoroughly. His plan of care is perfect and really addresses all of the issues and I have multiple medical conditions. I couldn't be any more satisfied. I have already recommended friends to him and they have seen him and are as happy as I am.
About Dr. Shadi Abdelnour, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629128764
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelnour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelnour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelnour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelnour works at
Dr. Abdelnour has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdelnour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdelnour speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelnour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelnour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdelnour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdelnour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.