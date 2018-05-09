Overview

Dr. Shadi Abdelnour, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Abdelnour works at Warren L. Roston MD - A Professional Corporation in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.