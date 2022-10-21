Overview

Dr. Shadi Barakat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baltimore, MD.



Dr. Barakat works at St Agnes Wound Care Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.