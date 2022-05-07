See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Shadi Damanpour, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shadi Damanpour, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Damanpour works at North Dallas Dermatology Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Dallas Dermatology Associates
    8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 1300, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 420-7070
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Melanoma
Skin Cancer Removal
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2022
    Dr Shadi Damanpour is a knowledgeable , professional, and kind physician. I saw her for a full body skin check and appreciated her quick but thorough examination.
    Kathryn W. — May 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shadi Damanpour, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275995888
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health System
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shadi Damanpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damanpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damanpour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damanpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damanpour works at North Dallas Dermatology Associates in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Damanpour’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Damanpour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damanpour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damanpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damanpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

