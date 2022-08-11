Overview of Dr. Shadi Fahs, DO

Dr. Shadi Fahs, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Garden City Hospital.



Dr. Fahs works at Fahs Surgical Services in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.