Dr. Shadi Fahs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shadi Fahs, DO
Dr. Shadi Fahs, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Garden City Hospital.
Dr. Fahs works at
Dr. Fahs' Office Locations
Fahs Surgical Services- West Dearborn24327 FORD RD, Dearborn, MI 48128 Directions (313) 769-5656
Fahs Surgical Services Pllc23855 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 769-5656
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Garden City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fahs is a warm caring person that genuinely cares about his patients and takes his time to give you a better understanding of your health concerns. Would highly recommend !
About Dr. Shadi Fahs, DO
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144209883
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hosp
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
