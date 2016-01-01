Dr. Shadi Hamdeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamdeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadi Hamdeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shadi Hamdeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Hamdeh works at
Locations
Kansas City Office3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-5000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shadi Hamdeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1114350048
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Fienberg School Of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hamdeh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamdeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamdeh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamdeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamdeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamdeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.