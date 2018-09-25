Dr. Shadi Idris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadi Idris, MD
Overview
Dr. Shadi Idris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They completed their fellowship with Providence Hosp & Med Ctr
Dr. Idris works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Promed1722 Shaffer St Ste 1, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 381-3963
-
2
East Valley Heart Rhythm Clinic2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 131 Bldg 6, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 398-7737
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Idris?
I am very please with Dr. Idris. I am grateful for everything he does for me. May God bless him always.
About Dr. Shadi Idris, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1891919312
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hosp & Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Idris accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Idris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Idris works at
Dr. Idris has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Idris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Idris speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Idris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.