Dr. Shadi Latta, MD
Overview of Dr. Shadi Latta, MD
Dr. Shadi Latta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They completed their fellowship with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Alpha Med Physicians Group LLC17333 La Grange Rd Ste 200, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 342-1900
Illinois Gastroenterology Consultants12150 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-4778
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Courteous service,answered all my questions
- Hematology
- English, Arabic
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- St Joseph Hospital
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Latta has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Latta speaks Arabic.
