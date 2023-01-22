Dr. Shadley Schiffern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadley Schiffern, MD
Overview of Dr. Shadley Schiffern, MD
Dr. Shadley Schiffern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Schiffern's Office Locations
Orthocarolina PA1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-3000
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2776
Orthocarolina2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schiffern is very warm and personable. He is not only a wonderful surgeon, he is a better man. He took plenty of time listen to my concerns and explained the surgery I required and what the expected outcomes would be. He was spot on with both. I had a reverse right shoulder replacement. I am a Vietnam Special Forces veteran. I have had more than 30 surgeries. I put Dr. Schiffern at the top of the list all the wonderful doctors who treated me. You are in excellent hands with this extraordinary Surgeon. He constructed my shoulder so well my golf handicap remains below 0 at age 75.
About Dr. Shadley Schiffern, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
