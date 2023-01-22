Overview of Dr. Shadley Schiffern, MD

Dr. Shadley Schiffern, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Schiffern works at Orthocarolina PA in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures and Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.