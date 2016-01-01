Dr. Shadman Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shadman Sinha, MD
Overview of Dr. Shadman Sinha, MD
Dr. Shadman Sinha, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington Station, NY.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shadman Sinha, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1659891661
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
