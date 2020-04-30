Overview

Dr. Shadrach Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Encompass Medical Group, Kansas City, MO in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.