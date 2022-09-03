Dr. Shady Guirguis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shady Guirguis, MD
Dr. Shady Guirguis, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Guirguis' Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Ratings & Reviews
He was very pleasant and took time to explain everything; answered all questions without rushing. It's a pleasure to deal with doctors who are not rushing to get to the next patient.
About Dr. Shady Guirguis, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1912314030
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Ain Shams University Hospital|Emory University Hospital
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guirguis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guirguis speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.
