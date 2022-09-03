See All Transplant Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Shady Guirguis, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shady Guirguis, MD

Dr. Shady Guirguis, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Guirguis works at Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guirguis' Office Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 03, 2022
He was very pleasant and took time to explain everything; answered all questions without rushing. It's a pleasure to deal with doctors who are not rushing to get to the next patient.
Rose L. — Sep 03, 2022
Dr. Guirguis' Office & Staff

About Dr. Shady Guirguis, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1912314030
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
  • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
Internship
  • Ain Shams University Hospital|Emory University Hospital
Medical Education
  • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shady Guirguis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guirguis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Guirguis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Guirguis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Guirguis works at Adventhealth Medical Group Transplant At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guirguis’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Guirguis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guirguis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guirguis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guirguis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

