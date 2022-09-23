See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Dr. Shady Henien, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shady Henien, MD

Dr. Shady Henien, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. 

Dr. Henien works at Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Destin in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Crestview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henien's Office Locations

    Fort Walton Beach
    1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 110, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 399-3533
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview
    129 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 399-3531
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Back Pain

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2022
    No wait time. He reviewed my test, answered my questions and gave me the game plan on what to do next. I felt like for the first time I was finally being heard and getting something done for my problem! Thanks
    Barbara A Bottoms — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Shady Henien, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760820930
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
