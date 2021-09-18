See All Neurologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Shaena Blevins, MD

Neurology
4.0 (38)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shaena Blevins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Union General Hospital.

Dr. Blevins works at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Abingdon, VA and Braselton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Blevins' Office Locations

    Ngpg Family Medicine
    1315 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 219-6520
    Msmg Neurology - Abingdon
    16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 312, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 258-3733
    Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Inc
    1400 River Pl, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 219-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ngpg Neurosciences - Braselton
    1515 River Pl Ste 340, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 219-6520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Union General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 18, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Blevins for over 11 years. I have Inclusion Body Myositis and she has gone out of her way to learn about this rare disease to improve her care of me. She is personable and caring, and I have always enjoyed seeing her.
    Augie DeAugustinis — Sep 18, 2021
    About Dr. Shaena Blevins, MD

    • Neurology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225214786
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blevins has seen patients for Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blevins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

