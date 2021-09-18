Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaena Blevins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaena Blevins, MD
Dr. Shaena Blevins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Union General Hospital.
Dr. Blevins' Office Locations
Ngpg Family Medicine1315 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 219-6520
Msmg Neurology - Abingdon16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 312, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-3733
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Inc1400 River Pl, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 219-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ngpg Neurosciences - Braselton1515 River Pl Ste 340, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 219-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Union General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Blevins for over 11 years. I have Inclusion Body Myositis and she has gone out of her way to learn about this rare disease to improve her care of me. She is personable and caring, and I have always enjoyed seeing her.
About Dr. Shaena Blevins, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1225214786
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
