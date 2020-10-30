Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaena Choi, MD
Overview of Dr. Shaena Choi, MD
Dr. Shaena Choi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
Coastal Eye Associates Pllc555 E Medical Center Blvd Ste 101, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 488-0941
Coastal Eye Associates Pllc6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 102, Texas City, TX 77591 Directions (409) 945-2269
Coastal Eye Associates11550 Fuqua St Ste 205, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 488-7213
Pasadena Office3333 Bayshore Blvd Ste 280, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 943-8671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Choi has been amazing. After seeing my husband and his strange eye issues, she immediately ordered blood tests and an MRI to find the problem. Due to Covid, patients are not allowed to bring anyone to the appt. My husband did not think to tell her of his quick onset of other ailments or that a different doctor ordered an MRI of different body areas. (He did not think there would be a connection.) I called Dr. Choi’s office to leave a msg with her tech that there was medical info my husband may have left out so she may not be seeing the big picture. Dr. Choi returned my call herself to hear the details. She listened and asked questions. He has a follow up to get MRI and other lab results. She has been extremely thorough and explained everything thus far. I’ll definitely see her for my own issues if any arise.
About Dr. Shaena Choi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.