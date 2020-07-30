Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD
Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid's Office Locations
San Diego Pain Consultants PC15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 105, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 485-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been to 3 other pain management specialists. Dr Khalid has been the most thorough and was the first to offer a therapy (Scrambler) that has been more helpful in relieving my pain than any other. He LISTENED to me and responded immediately if something could be improved. I would especially recommend seeing him to anyone diagnosed with CRPS. His staff is also wonderful. Very responsive and caring.
About Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1750343760
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
- Geriatric Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Hernia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalid speaks Bengali.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.