Overview of Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD

Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Khalid works at San Diego Pain Consultants in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Hernia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.