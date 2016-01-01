Overview

Dr. Shafi Siddiqi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Siddiqi works at Office in Sun City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.