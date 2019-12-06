Overview of Dr. Shafia Bhutto, MD

Dr. Shafia Bhutto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Bhutto works at Mercy Clinic Adult Critical Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.