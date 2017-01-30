Dr. Shafiq Khokhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khokhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shafiq Khokhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shafiq Khokhar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Mc and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.
Universal Medical Care PC9217 101st Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Directions (718) 845-6500
- Mercy Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have to disagree with Jennifer from South Ozone Parks' Statement! I would Definitely Refer others to Dr. Kokhar! It's Not The Most Fanciest Office, and This is coming from Me/a-Girl who's been to many different Psychiatrists/Offices; From The Fanciest To The Nastiest, and I have never felt more comfortable! The staff seem to get along with one another, as if they are family, which created a warm environment! My 1st Day Visiting Their Office: I Felt as if I was Part Of Their Family As-well!!!
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871685495
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Creedmore Psych Ctr
- Quaid-E-Azam Mc
Dr. Khokhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khokhar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khokhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khokhar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khokhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khokhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.