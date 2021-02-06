Overview of Dr. Shafiqul Alam, MD

Dr. Shafiqul Alam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nagoya City University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Alam works at Rochester Internists in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Washington, MI, Royal Oak, MI and Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.