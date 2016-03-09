Overview of Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD

Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Ahmed works at Adventhealth Medical Group Critical Care At Central Florida in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL and Seaford, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.