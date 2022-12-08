Overview of Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD

Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.



Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle works at PROVIDENCE MEDICAL GROUP NORTHEAST in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.