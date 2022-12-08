Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD
Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle works at
Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle's Office Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
-
2
Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 281-0561
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LifeWise
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle?
Diagnosed with breast cancer is very scary. But Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle made the process very informative, reassuring and allowed me to trust in my care. Surgery was successful and her follow up care was incredible. She took a very active role in what happens next. Hopefully I won’t need her again but she is definitely who I want on my team.
About Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1083785562
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Tulane
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle works at
Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle speaks Persian.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.