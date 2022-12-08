See All General Surgeons in Portland, OR
Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (93)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD

Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle works at PROVIDENCE MEDICAL GROUP NORTHEAST in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery
    4805 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 281-0561
  2. 2
    Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery
    4805 NE Glisan St # 6N60, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 281-0561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • LifeWise
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle?

    Dec 08, 2022
    Diagnosed with breast cancer is very scary. But Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle made the process very informative, reassuring and allowed me to trust in my care. Surgery was successful and her follow up care was incredible. She took a very active role in what happens next. Hopefully I won’t need her again but she is definitely who I want on my team.
    Laurie Ebner — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle to family and friends

    Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD.

    About Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083785562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle works at PROVIDENCE MEDICAL GROUP NORTHEAST in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle’s profile.

    Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aliabadi-Wahle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shaghayegh Aliabadi-Wahle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.