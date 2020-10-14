Overview

Dr. Shagufta Chaudhry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Palmetto Health-USC Family Medicine - Northeast Family Practice in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.