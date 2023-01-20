Dr. Bindlish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shagun Bindlish, MD
Overview of Dr. Shagun Bindlish, MD
Dr. Shagun Bindlish, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, CA.
Dr. Bindlish works at
Dr. Bindlish's Office Locations
One Medical7554 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 322-1840
One Medical - Domain Northside3001 Palm Way Ste 134, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 491-1095
One Medical2337 Oak Grove Rd, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 230-2386
One Medical Group1 Embarcadero Ctr Ste 1900, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (813) 819-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to make appointments, great office, good bedside manner, listens
About Dr. Shagun Bindlish, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bindlish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bindlish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindlish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindlish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bindlish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bindlish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.