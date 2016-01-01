Dr. S Hinan Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. S Hinan Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. S Hinan Ahmed, MD
Dr. S Hinan Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boerne, TX. They graduated from Government Medical College (Srinagar, India) and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr134 Menger Spgs Ste 1370, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 283-8647Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 571-7917
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
About Dr. S Hinan Ahmed, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1245262377
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine at Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston, SC)
- Government Medical College (Srinagar, India)
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.