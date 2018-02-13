Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah Islam, MB BS
Dr. Shah Islam, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U.
Kidney Specialists Of South Texas1521 S Staples St Ste 601, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 887-8451
Alice Renal Center2345 Alice Regional Blvd, Alice, TX 78332 Directions (361) 664-1723
Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial2606 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 902-4000
Greenwood Holly Renal Center1533 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78417 Directions (361) 850-7300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Over the last decade our family has dealt with diabetes and the loss of use of kidneys, a transplant, countless battles with infections and even an amputation. Our greatest resource for finding the right solutions and care has been Dr Islam. His knowledge and understanding of the troubles we have faced has made the difference in recovery and a better quality of life.
About Dr. Shah Islam, MB BS
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1841293727
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Lukes Hosp - U Mo
- JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U
Dr. Islam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Islam has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.