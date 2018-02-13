See All Nephrologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Shah Islam, MB BS

Nephrology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shah Islam, MB BS

Dr. Shah Islam, MB BS is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U.

Dr. Islam works at Kidney Specialists Of South Texas in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Alice, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Islam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Specialists Of South Texas
    1521 S Staples St Ste 601, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 887-8451
  2. 2
    Alice Renal Center
    2345 Alice Regional Blvd, Alice, TX 78332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 664-1723
  3. 3
    Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial
    2606 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 902-4000
  4. 4
    Greenwood Holly Renal Center
    1533 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 850-7300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shah Islam, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841293727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Lukes Hosp - U Mo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • JN Med Coll, Aligarh Muslim U
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Islam has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Islam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

