Dr. Shah Nawaz, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (21)
Map Pin Small Arlington Heights, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shah Nawaz, MD

Dr. Shah Nawaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Dr. Nawaz works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nawaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor's Office
    3800 N Wilke Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 577-5099
    Monday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    10:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Shah Nawaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003856139
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah Nawaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nawaz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nawaz works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Dr. Nawaz’s profile.

    Dr. Nawaz has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nawaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nawaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nawaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nawaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nawaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

