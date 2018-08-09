Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD
Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi's Office Locations
Texas Spine Center13323 Dotson Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 469-0339
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found out about Dr. Siddiqi from a friend who was operated on by him and he could not say enough positive things about Dr. Siddiqi and his staff. From my first visit to after my lower back surgery, every encounter was great. I was extremely nervous about having back surgery and, after having it, I can't say enough positive things. He was the first and only physician who sat down and explained my MRI to me.
About Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1972552420
Education & Certifications
- Ny University Med Ctr Affil Ny University|Sunnybrook Hlth Sci Ctr U Toronto
- Nc Meml Hosp Affil Nc U|Staten Is University Hosp Affil State University Ny|Toronto Hosps/Hosp Sick Chldn Affil Toronto U
- SUNY/Staten Island University Hospital
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
