Overview
Dr. Shah Mairuz Zaman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Dutchess Cardiology, PC243 North Rd Ste 201S, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-5550
Midhudson Rgnl Hosp Westchester Medcl Ct241 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1565
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Shah Mairuz Zaman, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mairuz Zaman has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mairuz Zaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
